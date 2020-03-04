KLM to add the Scottish islands to its network through codeshare with Loganair

KLM and Loganair announced today that they have entered into a codeshare agreement, starting March 29. This agreement offers a network extension for both companies.

The two airlines now offer joint flights to Orkney Island, the Shetland Islands and the Scottish Western Isles. Thanks to this new agreement, both KLM and Loganair customers will have access to more destinations. Loganair connects to the extensive KLM network via Aberdeen, Edinburg, Glasgow and Inverness.

We look forward to working with Loganair, with which we are strengthening our network in the northern part of the United Kingdom. We have found a very reliable partner in Loganair, with whom we can offer passengers more transfer options and extra destinations in this beautiful part of Scotland

Jan Vreeburg, director of alliances KLM

We have a great working relationship with KLM and this codeshare agreement is a natural progression. We look forward to bringing many more KLM passengers to connect onto our flights with the opportunity to visit our highlands, islands and the wider Loganair network

Loganair’s Chief Commercial Officer, Kay Ryan

Amsterdam, 04 March 2020