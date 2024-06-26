KLM takes over from Delta Air Lines trans-Atlantic service between Portland, Oregon, and Amsterdam

KLM is launching a direct service between Amsterdam and Portland, Oregon, beginning October 27, 2024. The flights will operate three times a week in winter and five times a week in summer, making Portland KLM’s 21st direct destination in North America.

The new KLM service will take over Delta Air Lines’ existing nonstop route between Portland and Amsterdam. Delta has been flying this route for 15 years and is a partner in KLM’s trans-Atlantic joint venture.

Flight Schedule:

Winter (starting October 27, 2024): AMS to PDX: Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays. Departs 10:25, arrives 11:25. PDX to AMS: Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays. Departs 13:25, arrives next day 07:50.

Summer (2025): AMS to PDX: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays. Departs 10:40, arrives 11:30. PDX to AMS: Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays. Departs 13:30, arrives next day 07:55.



The flights will use Boeing 787-9 aircraft with 30 World Business Class seats, 21 Premium Comfort Class seats, and 224 Economy Class seats.

About Portland: Portland, the capital of Oregon, is known for its natural beauty, including Mt. Hood, Columbia River Gorge, and Forest Park. It also boasts a renowned culinary scene and is home to major companies in the sportswear, chip, automotive, and healthcare industries.