KLM starts gradual restoration of its European network and makes face masks compulsory on board

From 4 May, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will gradually begin restoring its European network. The airline will resume daily service to seven extra destinations, which were suspended in compliance with Covid-19-related travel restrictions. The wearing of face masks will be compulsory on all flights across the whole KLM network from 11 May.

The strongly reduced European network is configured to connect with as many flights as possible in the intercontinental network. Routes will gradually be reopened, but may change weekly, depending on measures being taken by the authorities at the destinations.

KLM’s target for May is the resumption of 15% of its flights, compared to the period before the Covid-19 outbreak. A considerable number of the intercontinental flights are currently being operated on a cargo-only basis

Effective 4 May 2020, KLM will resume service – one daily flight, seven days a week – to the following destinations:

Barcelona

Madrid

Rome

Milan

Budapest

Prague

Warsaw

Helsinki

The flights will be operated with Embraer aircraft. The most up-to-date information can be found at KLM.com or in the KLM app.

Compulsory face masks on board

Since the Covid-19 outbreak began, KLM has introduced many measures around screening and hygiene to protect customers and KLM staff, onboard and at airports. KLM’s policy is based on national (RIVM) and international (WHO, IATA) guidelines, and complies with international law and regulations. In situations where social distancing cannot be guaranteed, the wearing of face masks will be recommended or made compulsory. Some destinations already require face masks to be worn onboard flights.

Starting 11 May, and simultaneous with the restoration of the KLM network, masks will be compulsory onboard and during boarding. Passengers are responsible for providing their own face masks.

In view of the changing nature of regulations and legislation, until further notice, face masks will remain compulsory until 31 August 2020.

Further details will be published in the course of this week on KLM.com and in passengers’ pre-travel and check-in information.

Amstelveen, 04 May 2020