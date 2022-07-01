Navigate

KLM staffer tries to bump family in business class, gets fired instead

A KLM employee, working for KLM Cityhopper operations, rescheduled her family on a trip from Amsterdam, The Netherlands to Dubai, United Arab Emirates for free. Shortly after the swap, she twice tried to upgrade her relatives to business class, at the expense of real business class passengers.

In an internal investigation, KLM discovered the fraud and suspended the employee then laid her off.

Despite the excuses of the staffer, a judge ruled that the lay-off is legit. She will have to pay all court proceedings (€1,000) and look for another job.

