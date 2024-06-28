KLM reveals the name of the first Airbus A321neo: Swallowtail

With this new series of aircraft, KLM continues its tradition of giving unique names to its planes. Over the past 104 years, various themes have been chosen, ranging from names of members of the Royal family to bridges, aviation pioneers, and national parks. The theme selected by KLM employees for the new series of aircraft is butterflies.

The introduction of the A321neo marks a significant milestone in KLM’s fleet renewal efforts, aligning with the sector plan of “Cleaner, Quieter, More Efficient.” These new aircraft are considerably quieter than the current generation of planes and result in a 21% reduction in CO2 emissions per passenger-kilometre.