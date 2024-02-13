KLM reveals new Airbus A321neo livery and interior

KLM is set to receive its new Airbus A321neo in a few months, with Copenhagen, Berlin, and Stockholm as the initial destinations. The airline has revealed details about the aircraft’s livery and interior.

The new livery features a distinctive dark line, with the nosedome completely blue, allowing for easy emergency replacement without disrupting the signature blue markings. The cockpit windows have a black outline resembling sunglasses.

The A321neo offers enhanced passenger comfort with wider seats, larger tray tables, spacious luggage bins, tablet holders, USB ports, and adjustable “mood lighting.” The wider aisle and easily accessible overhead bins provide more space for crew members.

The aircraft is touted as 50% quieter and produces 15% fewer carbon emissions than its predecessor, marking a significant upgrade for KLM’s European fleet. Operations with the A321neo are set to commence in August.