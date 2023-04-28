KLM returns to Torp/Sandefjord, Norway, twice daily

On April 28th, 2023, KLM celebrated its return with two daily departures from Torp/Sandefjord to Amsterdam. KLM has operated the route from Torp to Amsterdam for over 20 years, but in March 2020, Norway’s borders were closed, and the route was put on hold.

KLM restarted in the summer of 2020 but had to shut down again before coming back with one daily departure to Amsterdam in the spring of 2022. For the region’s business, this was not enough, and there has been a great deal of pressure and desire to get the morning flight, which has an overnight stop at Torp, back.

KLM has connections to Europe and the rest of the world, making it possible to fly to important business destinations for day meetings and continue with long-haul routes to Asia, Africa, and the USA. The joy was therefore great when KLM finally announced that they will fly two times daily from the region’s favourite airport.

The route to Amsterdam is serviced twice daily, departing from Torp at 06:20 and 16:30, while landing at Torp at 16:00 and 23:00. With these departure times, travellers can connect very well to further connections to Europe, the USA, and Africa. Most travellers continue from Amsterdam with KLM and partners on European and overseas routes. The route is also the most important connection for international business travellers and tourists going to the Vestfold and Telemark regions.

KLM’s network from Amsterdam offers one-stop connections to destinations worldwide. Some of the most important intercontinental destinations are several US cities, including Minneapolis-Saint-Paul, Los Angeles, and Seattle, as well as Nairobi in Africa. There are also several central European cities that Torp does not have direct flights to, and these are serviced quickly and efficiently via Amsterdam with KLM. Destinations such as Paris, Geneva, and Rome can be mentioned here.

The entire business community in the region applauds KLM and is very pleased that they are back with two daily departures from Torp. Morten Fon, President & CEO of Jotun A/S, says, “Torp Sandefjord Airport is important for our region’s success. Therefore, it is crucial that KLM is back with two daily departures to Amsterdam. It provides quick and easy access to the rest of the world via Amsterdam, and similarly, the rest of the world can reach us and our business in an efficient and effective way.”

Source: torp.no

Note: Torp-Sandefjord airport is located some 120 kilometres south of Oslo and is sometimes referred to as Oslo Sandefjorf. KLM operates the flights to Amsterdam with Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft.