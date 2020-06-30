KLM resumes its bus services to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

As of 1 July, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will gradually resume the KLM Bus network in accordance with Dutch health guidelines. This means that once a day, the KLM Bus will travel to and from Schiphol Airport from Maastricht, Maastricht Aachen Airport, Eindhoven Airport, Nijmegen, Arnhem, Enschede, Hengelo and Apeldoorn. This makes it possible to book an airline ticket departing from these cities via Schiphol to one of KLM’s destinations or to destinations of KLM partners, such as Air France and Delta Air Lines. The use of the KLM Bus is free of charge and the airline ticket also serves as the bus ticket.

The buses are clearly recognisable by the familiar KLM colours. Boarding points are centrally located at the station; arrivals at Schiphol Airport are opposite Departure Hall 2. All daily services are operated by KLM’s transport partner Munckhof. KLM has been working with Munckhof for the transport of passengers to and from Schiphol since September 2018. This cooperation makes it possible for passengers to book a ticket from Enschede to Tokyo, for example.

A safe and healthy journey together

The safety of its passengers and crew is always KLM’s top priority. That is why KLM has taken all necessary measures for the KLM Bus in accordance with WHO guidelines. In doing so, it follows the COVID19 protocol for coach transport.

Sustainable and comfortable

The KLM Bus is free of charge and runs on advanced sustainable fuel from GoodFuels. This fuel is made from 100% certified waste or residual streams, which means it does not interfere with food production or land use and it does not cause deforestation.

With the climate-neutral KLM Bus, passengers save costs for a train ticket or fuel for their car, as well as the additional costs of parking at the airport. Passengers can make use of free WiFi on the bus. Coffee, tea, water and the KLM magazine Holland Herald complete the trip. If the bus is delayed along the way, causing passengers to miss their connection at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, KLM will rebook the passengers free of charge.

Amstelveen, 30 June 2020