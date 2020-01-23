KLM resumes flying over Iran and Iraq

Safety is awarded the highest priority at KLM. KLM uses a security management system to analyse risks and thus determine safe flight paths. Substantiated by such analyses, it is once again safe to fly over Iran and Iraq. This decision is also based on the information shared within the Dutch group of experts that unites all Dutch airlines, the intelligence services, the NCTV counter-terrorism unit, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The British and German governments have also issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), stating that commercial airlines can once again fly safely over Iran and Iraq. Furthermore, on 16 January 2020, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a notification that it would be safe to fly above Iran at an altitude of more than 25,000 feet (7,620 metres).

Amstelveen, 23 January 2020