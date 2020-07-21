KLM resumes flights to China after five months

Additional hygiene measures

Naturally, KLM has taken measures to ensure that the flight is safe for both passengers and crew. For example, face masks are mandatory when boarding and during the flight, there are extra hygiene equipment on board, such as hand sanitizer, and KLM’s aircraft are thoroughly cleaned. The air onboard is quickly refreshed using HEPA filters. For more information about the hygiene measures onboard, see this video:

https://youtu.be/frPO6b58kcU

KLM naturally complies with the strict requirements set by the Chinese government for the resumption of international flights. This means that passengers must complete a health declaration form online and that the temperature of passengers is checked. The toilets, for example, are also inspected extra frequently during the flight. Furthermore, there are as few contact moments as possible between crew and passengers, which means there is limited catering available on these flights.

Amstelveen, 21 July 2020