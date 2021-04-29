KLM renews entire cabin interior of 14 Boeing 737-800s

Comfortable, lightweight seats

The new ergonomically designed seats for Business Class and Economy Class offer more comfort and extra legroom. The upholstery is made of mostly recycled leather. The seats are 20% lighter on average, reducing the total cabin weight by 700 kg. This saves 58 tonnes of fuel and 184 tonnes of CO2 emissions per aircraft per year. For all 14 aircraft combined, this represents annual fuel savings of 812 tonnes and a reduction of 2,576 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Style and convenience

All refurbished Boeing 737-800s are equipped with Wi-Fi. To use the service passengers can purchase vouchers on KLM’s free in-flight portal. Passengers always get 30 minutes of free messaging. Each seat has its own USB port for charging devices during the flight. Larger overhead bins provide more storage space on board. LED mood lighting creates a fresh or soothing atmosphere – depending on the time of day.

