KLM receives first Airbus A321neo as part of fleet modernisation

KLM has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321neo, marking a significant step in its fleet modernisation strategy aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing environmental impact. The aircraft, delivered on August 27, 2024, features the latest in aviation technology, including a quieter noise profile, advanced fuel efficiency, and a 20% reduction in CO? emissions compared to previous models.

The A321neo, configured with 227 seats across two classes, includes Airbus’ Airspace cabin design, providing larger overhead bins, USB-C ports at every seat, and improved lighting for a better passenger experience. With this addition, KLM joins the growing list of airlines benefiting from the A321neo’s extended range and performance.

Equipped with CFM International LEAP-1A engines and sharklets, the A321neo reduces noise by 50% and is already capable of operating with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), aligning with Airbus’ goal to be 100% SAF-compatible by 2030.

The delivery reinforces KLM’s commitment to sustainability and improved operational efficiency as it continues to modernise its fleet.