KLM pilots’ trade union VNV signs commitment clause, paving the way for the release of €3.4 billion state aid

The trade union VNV today also signed the commitment clause for the employment conditions on behalf of the pilots. As a result, KLM, together with the eight unions, has fulfilled an important condition. The way is now clear for the Minister to assess whether KLM meets the set conditions.

KLM is in the worst crisis of its 101-year history. COVID-19 has undermined the good results of recent years. To secure the future of the company and its network for the Netherlands, the government’s loan and guarantees on bank loans totalling EUR 3.4 billion are crucial. KLM is very grateful to the Dutch government for its support and funding at this time.

The cabinet has set conditions for granting the aforementioned loan package. An important condition is that all KLM employees must make an employment condition contribution during the term of the loan (expected until 2025). In recent months, intensive negotiations have been held with the unions in the three collective labour agreement domains (Cockpit, Ground and Cabin) about the interpretation of the employment conditions contribution of KLM employees, in accordance with the structure and percentages as required.

The outcomes of this have been laid down in broad outlines of collective labour agreements and as such are included in the restructuring plan that KLM submitted on 1 October. These outline agreements give concrete substance to this contribution until the beginning of 2022 (Cockpit) and the end of 2022 (Ground and Cabin). Specifically, in the field of employment conditions, it had to be more explicitly agreed and laid down that the contribution of all KLM employees should apply for the full duration of the loans.

To meet this requirement, without completely redoing the negotiations, there is a “commitment clause”, which is included in the agreements between KLM and the trade unions. The trade unions CNV, De Unie, NVLT, VNC and VKP have already signed this clause on 31 October. FNV Luchtvaart and FNV Cabine also did the same on 2 November.

The trade union VNV has also signed the commitment clause today, 3 November. As a result, KLM, together with the eight unions, has fulfilled an important condition. The way is now clear for the Minister to assess whether KLM still meets the set conditions.

“An important step has been taken with the signatures of all eight unions under this commitment clause. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of this year, we have been asking a lot from all colleagues. This with the common goal of guiding KLM through this crisis. This unprecedented time requires unprecedented and unusual steps. The far-reaching measures we have to take and the process around them are new and complex for KLM and the unions.

The past few days have been incredibly intensive for everyone, with great pressure on the company, negative impact on reputation and internal divisions. But in the end, as KLM and unions, we ended up together. And that’s the point. Our vision can now be focused forward and outward, so that together we can rebuild our route network for our customers and continue to connect the world with and via the Netherlands. Together we will live up to the trust that the Dutch government places in us.”

KLM President and CEO Pieter Elbers

Amstelveen, 03 November 2020