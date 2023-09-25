KLM pilots strike averted after agreement with the airline

KLM and Dutch pilots union VNV reached an outline agreement on a new collective labour agreement for pilots on Sunday evening, September 24. With this agreement in outline, the announced work stoppage of Monday, September 25, has been cancelled.

In the coming days, KLM and VNV will further develop the outline agreement and VNV will submit it to its Members’ Council. In that agreement, additional agreements were made about pay increases for pilots. After approval by the Members’ Council, there is a new collective labour agreement, which will run from March 2, 2023, to February 28, 2025.

KLM Management is happy to have ultimately been able to achieve this result through constructive consultation.