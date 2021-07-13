KLM passengers can upload Covid-19 travel documents at home

KLM customers travelling to a selected number of destinations can now have the necessary corona travel documents checked in advance. KLM’s “COVID-19 check | Upload@Home” is a new service with which the customer can travel well prepared and smoothly.

KLM understands that travelling with all coronavirus-related requirements can be a challenge at the moment, especially because the rules differ per country and can change. Pre-validating the documents required by the destination via Upload@Home means that customers have the certainty in advance that their documentation is in order. Checking coronavirus documents in advance can also speed up the check-in process at the airport.

Participation in Upload@Home is free and on a voluntary basis. With this innovative digital self-service, KLM wants to help its customers as best as possible with the complex entry rules of the destination country with regard to corona travel documents.

This is how KLM’s COVID-19 check works | Upload@Home

The online check of coronavirus documents by KLM is now available for KLM flights to five destinations: Curaçao, Dubai, Lima, Sint Maarten and Istanbul. This number is expected to be expanded in the near future. Customers who have booked a flight to one of these destinations will receive an invitation to participate. They collect the required documents and upload them up to 5 hours before departure. They receive the result by e-mail, usually within an hour. The KLM personnel who carry out the check are available between 06.00 and 22.00 CET.

At the airport

All customers who need coronavirus-related travel documents for their journey can collect their boarding pass and check in luggage at the check-in desk at the airport. If they have had their documents checked online in advance via Upload@Home, they only need to show their passport or ID card and any visa. However, KLM recommends that they always bring paper copies of the required coronavirus-related documents with them to the airport, as customers may need to show them upon arrival at the destination.

“Travel is currently complicated because countries have different entry requirements, which can also change quickly. It is important for KLM to unburden our customers as much as possible. That is why KLM’s COVID-19 check | Upload@Home conceived. This innovative service means that KLM customers can go to the airport with peace of mind because they know for sure that they have the necessary corona travel documents in order,” said Boet Kreiken, Executive Vice President Customer Experience KLM.

“KLM’s COVID-19 check | Upload@Home is a great example of how digitisation and people work can go hand in hand to offer the customer the best possible experience. This innovative self-service has been developed quickly and in-house. In the coming period, we will look at which new destinations we can offer Upload@Home,” added Pieter Groeneveld, Senior Vice President Digital.

Amstelveen, 13 July 2021