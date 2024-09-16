KLM operates first Airbus A321neo commercial flight, boosting sustainability efforts

André Orban
KLM celebrated the first official flight of its brand-new Airbus A321neo today, marking a significant milestone in its fleet renewal strategy.

The aircraft took off early in the morning, with destinations including Copenhagen, Berlin, and Stockholm. This new, more fuel-efficient, and quieter model is part of KLM’s commitment to cleaner flying.

Additional routes to Paris, Prague, and Vienna will be introduced later this year. KLM plans to add three more A321neo aircraft to its fleet by the end of the year.

