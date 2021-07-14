KLM network in the Caribbean and South America returns to 2019 strength

The KLM network in the Caribbean and South America has regained its 2019 strength and is serving 17 destinations. New destinations Port of Spain (Trinidad & Tobago) and Bridgetown (Barbados) will be added to the winter 2021 schedule.

Only essential travel is currently permitted to many countries in the Caribbean and South America; considerable travel restrictions remain in place. Mandatory quarantine is also required for travellers arriving from some countries. Because the rules pertaining to travel can change at any time, KLM is advising travellers to keep abreast of the latest rules by consulting wijsopreis.nl and klm.traveldoc.aero. KLM complies with all rules and regulations set by the Government of the Netherlands.

KLM’s global network of destinations is at the heart of KLM’s strategy to emerge stronger and more competitive from the Covid-19 crisis. KLM has maintained this network as much as it could since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, making it possible for customers to make (essential) journeys and allowing the transportation of cargo, such as medical supplies, to continue. This strategy will enable KLM to scale up frequencies and capacity as further rules are relaxed.

The most important changes compared to 2019

The summer 2021 KLM network to the Caribbean and South America comprises 17 destinations, the same number as summer 2019.

The new destinations of Port of Spain (Trinidad & Tobago) and Bridgetown (Barbados) will be offered from the winter of 2021.

San José (Costa Rica) and Liberia (Costa Rica) were added to the summer schedule in 2021. These destinations were previously only offered during the winter season. Services to Havana (Cuba) and Fortaleza (Brazil) are temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the high season, 24 flights a week depart for Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao. This is substantially more than in 2019, when there were 17 flights a week to the islands.

KLM: high hygiene standards, flexible booking and high levels of customer satisfaction

KLM flies its passengers to their destinations in a fully responsible manner. KLM has implemented the highest possible hygiene standards for before, during and after its flights.

It’s great news that our network in the Caribbean Region and South America has as good as returned to its previous strength. We’re currently operating our entire global network at 60% capacity with 40% of the passengers. We are doing this in a safe and responsible manner, for which we have been rewarded with APEX Diamond Status for health safety. The next step will be to expand capacity and, as soon as the situation allows, of course, to welcome more passengers aboard our flights.

KLM President & CEO Pieter Elbers

Amstelveen, 14 July 2021