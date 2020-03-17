KLM makes request for reduction in working hours of 70% for all staff

As of today, KLM has applied for a reduction in working hours (werktijdverkorting) of approximately 70% for all staff and is still discussing with trade unions how this can be achieved in the best possible way. This is necessary, because KLM will have to reduce the flight schedule to 10 to 20% in the coming period.

Today, CEO Pieter Elbers communicated this in a video message to KLM colleagues. More and more airlines are deciding to ground their fleets completely and send employees home unpaid. KLM has opted for a more balanced approach in which care for both customers and employees comes first. With measures, such as a reduction in working hours (werktijdverkorting), KLM is looking for ways to significantly reduce costs.

At the same time, the airline makes every effort to repatriate as many customers as possible and to allow employees to retain their jobs. KLM will continue to adapt to new developments.

Amstelveen, 16 March 2020