KLM launches flights to Katowice

This year – on 30 October – KLM will launch a new route to/from Katowice. The capital of Silesia is the sixth Polish city from which KLM will offer flights to Amsterdam, and to the rest of the world from there.

On 19 September 2022, the sale of tickets for the new KLM route: Amsterdam – Katowice – Amsterdam, launched. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced the launch of a new, daily route to Poland, which will be available from 30 October 2022. Katowice is the sixth city in Poland – following Warsaw, Kraków, Wroc?aw, Gda?sk and Pozna? – from which KLM will offer direct flights to the Netherlands. Residents of Silesia will gain access to the Dutch carrier’s global network with transfer at KLM’s hub in Amsterdam. With Katowice, the current KLM offer from Poland will comprise 68 flights weekly.

Katowice in the KLM network

From 30 October 2022, KLM will offer daily flights (7 flights weekly) on a new route: Amsterdam (Schiphol) – Katowice Airport – Amsterdam (Schiphol). The aircraft will take off from Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport (Pyrzowice) at 16:50, and land in Amsterdam-Schiphol at 18:50. Return flights to Poland are scheduled to take place at the following times: take off from Amsterdam at 14:20 and arrival at Katowice at 16:10.*

Flight No. Route Departure at Arrival at KL1815 Amsterdam – Katowice 14:20 16:10 KL1816 Katowice – Amsterdam 16:50 18:50

“We are immensely happy with KLM’s decision to launch a new, sixth route from Poland to the Netherlands. The global flights offer will soon be joined by Katowice, the heart of Silesia and a very important economic centre on a national scale, where we see great potential primarily due to business traffic. Poland is a special market for KLM, and the initiated strategy of launching routes from regional airports has thus far done well. Following the success of Pozna?, Wroc?aw, Kraków and Gda?sk, and after a long-time presence in Warsaw, it’s time for the next big city: Katowice. We hope that dialy flights will help in business trips, and that tourists from Silesia will gain new possibilities offered by the rich KLM network; flights to the Netherlands, and from there – through the hub in Amsterdam – to numerous cities on 5 continents,” said Frantisek Siling, General Sales Manager of Air France and KLM in Poland.

“KLM’s decision to launch the Amsterdam – Katowice route is the result of consistent talks, which were held during the pandemic, a very difficult time for the aviation industry. I’m happy that KLM has acknowledged the potential of Katowice Airport and the Silesian Voivodeship and decided to launch daily flights between our airport and one of the biggest hub airports in Europe. Thanks to this route, passengers will gain quick and comfortable access to the rich network of long-haul flights offered by KLM from Amsterdam. I believe it is the beginning of a good and long collaboration,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport.

Where to with KLM?

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines handles all of its flights through Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam. KLM and Air France form one of the biggest airline alliances in Europe, one which is the leader when it comes to the number of intercontinental flights from Europe. The alliance offers collectively 310 destinations, on 5 continents. Travellers from Katowice who will land in Amsterdam at 18:50 will have access to numerous KLM flights from Schiphol Airport in the evening, including flights to European cities like Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Copenhagen, London, Oslo, Birmingham, Manchester and many more.

KLM flight from Katowice to Amsterdam

Passengers will travel from Katowice to Amsterdam on an advanced and fuel-saving Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which, in comparison with previous models, emits 31% less CO2 per passenger, and is 63% quieter.**

There are 112 seats in Economy Class and 20 seats in Business Class, and the flight takes a little less than two hours. The ticket price allows passengers to bring hand luggage on board (up to 12 kg); checked luggage may be subject to charges depending on the chosen travel fare. During the flight, the passengers will be greeted with a small treat included in the price of the ticket.

KLM tickets on flights from Katowice handled from 30 October 2022 can be booked from 19 September 2022 – on klm.pl and at travel agencies in the whole country. Prices for a round flight on the Katowice-Amsterdam route start at PLN 603.***

*In accordance with local time, the schedule may change.

**In comparison with Embraer E-190

***refers to flights in 2022

Warsaw / Katowice 19.09.2022