KLM lands in Katowice, Poland

Today, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines officially inaugurated a new route: Amsterdam-Katowice-Amsterdam. Inhabitants of Upper Silesia gained access to the global network of the Dutch airline. Katowice is already the sixth city in Poland – after Warsaw, Kraków, Gda?sk, Wroc?aw and Pozna? – from where KLM offers flights to Amsterdam, and from there further into the world.

“Launching this new connection from Katowice is a true confirmation of the confidence that KLM has in Poland. Poland is a unique market for KLM, and the strategy of launching new routes from the country’s regional airports has, to date, been remarkably successful. After launching new connections to Pozna?, Wroc?aw, and previously Kraków and Gda?sk, as well as Warsaw, which has been continuously handled, it is time for the next route in our network – Katowice. We plan to offer a total of up to 68 flights each week this season from 6 Polish cities, including the new destination – Katowice.

Katowice – the heart of Upper Silesia – is a very important economic centre in Poland. Here, we are able to see great potential, primarily due to the business traffic from this city and its surrounding area. We hope that the daily flight will assist in cultivating new commercial, economic and cultural connections between Poland and The Netherlands, as well as provide new opportunities for tourist travel. The inhabitants of the entire region will now gain new travel options that are offered by KLM’s extensive network – including, in this season, 163 destinations around the world, to which they can fly via Amsterdam. We are pleased that Katowice has now become part of our global offer!” – said Frantisek Siling, General Sales Director of Air France and KLM in Poland, who was present at the inaugural ceremony.

Artur Tomasik, President of Górno?l?skie Towarzystwo Lotnicze SA has commented: “KLM’s debut at Katowice Airport is an important moment in the history of the airport. We are glad that the oldest and one of the largest European airlines has launched daily flights from Pyrzowice to its transfer hub in Amsterdam. I would like to thank our partners from KLM for this decision, which confirms the significant economic and social potential of the Silesian Voivodeship. I believe the route to Amsterdam will be of great interest and will be a commercial success.”

Schedule and price

The flights on the new route Amsterdam (Schiphol) – Katowice Airport – Amsterdam (Schiphol) are offered daily. The aircraft departs from Katowice Wojciech Korfanty Airport (Pyrzowice) at 16:50, lands in Amsterdam at 18:50. Return flights to Poland are scheduled at the following times: departure from Amsterdam at 14:20 and arrival in Katowice at 16:10.*

Flight number route Departure time Arrival time KL1815 Amsterdam – Katowice 14:20 16:10 KL1816 Katowice – Amsterdam 16:50 18:50

Tickets are available for sale at klm.pl and at travel agencies throughout the country. The price of return trips from Katowice to Amsterdam start from 659 PLN.** Worth checking is the KLM website, where passengers can book flights not only to Amsterdam, but also to various destinations with departure from Katowice.

Where to with KLM?

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines operate all flights via Schiphol Amsterdam which is its hub Airport. Passengers from Katowice who land in Amsterdam at 18:50 can benefit from numerous KLM’s connections scheduled in the evening, such as flights to European cities including: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Copenhagen, London, Oslo, Birmingham, Manchester and many more.

KLM jointly with Air France forms AIR FRANCE KLM Group, with the network covering 310 cities on 5 continents, which can be booked at klm.pl or airfrance.pl. The Group, which is a leader as far as the number of intercontinental flights offered with departure from Europe, offers popular destinations such as: Paris, London, New York, or Havana, as well as unique “off the beaten track” destinations, to list only Curacao, Panama, Costa Rica, Fortaleza or Windhoek in Namibia and many more. Every year, the network of Air France-KLM is enriched with new interesting destinations. This season, apart from Katowice, these are: Rovaniemi (Finland), Nantes (France), Aarhus (Denmark), Kittilä (Finland), Tromsø (Norway), Innsbruck and Salzburg (Austria) as well as Newark (United States).

Traditional KLM

KLM which already turned 103 years, is the oldest airline in the world that still operates under the same name. Customers who chose KLM benefit from the greatest advantages of the so-called “traditional airline.” The main advantage is, of course, the extensive network of connections, especially intercontinental ones. Secondly – the modern, comfortable aircraft, convenient flight schedules, and high quality of service. Even on short European routes, KLM offers free drinks and snacks during the flight. Each passenger in the economy class can travel with large hand luggage (up to 12 kg) included in the ticket price. In addition, KLM passengers can choose a seat on board for free during check-in and collect Miles in the airline’s loyalty programme – Flying Blue, which can then be exchanged for award flights and travel benefits during the next journeys.

Onboard of KLM flight from Katowice to Amsterdam

The daily connection from Katowice to Amsterdam is operated by the KLM Cityhopper branch within AIR FRANCE-KLM Group, which is dedicated to European flights. Passengers travel on a modern and fuel-efficient Embraer E195-E2, which generates 31% less CO2 per passenger and is 63% quieter.*** There are 112 economy class seats and 20 seats on board in business class. The new flight takes less than two hours. Similarly to the other KLM European routes below 120 minutes, passengers flying to/from Katowice in economy class are offered free drinks and small snacks. In business class, on the other hand, a full meal is served with an appetizer and dessert. All passengers on the Katowice-Amsterdam flight travel in ergonomically designed seats and can benefit from free e-press reading during the flight thanks to KLM Media App, which enables them to download newspapers and magazines before the flight.

Tickets reservation and schedule details as well as KLM price promotions are available at klm.pl website, KLM Call Center: 48 (22) 51 23 947 or through travel agencies in Poland.

*schedule in local times, subject to changes.

** subject to availability

***In comparison with the previous model – Embraer E-190

Katowice 2.11.2022