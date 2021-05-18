KLM is ready for the summer with four new European destinations

KLM will fly where it can, provided that variable costs are covered. With this strategy, KLM has been able to completely rebuild its network and offer customers the greatest possible choice of destinations. This applies to both business travellers as well as holiday-goers. In the summer of 2019, KLM flew to 92 destinations, but this summer KLM will be offering 96 destinations.

Changes to destinations compared to 2019

Compared to the summer of 2019, a number of changes have been made to the network:

* Växjö (Sweden) is temporarily suspended, and the destinations Marseille and Nantes will once again be operated by Air France from Schiphol.

* Southampton, Poznan and Cork were added to the network earlier in 2021. In the 2021 summer schedule, KLM will be flying to four new European destinations, of which three are at the peak of the summer season:

Belgrade – from 13 May, up to 7 times a week

Verona – from 26 June, up to 7 times a week

Palma de Mallorca – from 26 June, up to 7 times a week

Dubrovnik – from 26 June, up to 7 times a week

Extra capacity to popular destinations

KLM will add flights or deploy larger aircraft to popular destinations like Porto and Ibiza in the months of July and August. Compared to previous years, KLM will deploy relatively more capacity to southern European destinations in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia and Greece. The expected capacity on the European flights will be 50% to 75%. However, this could still change. Colour codes that apply to the destinations could change, as could the frequency of flights.

Flying safely and hygienically with KLM

This year, KLM has set the highest possible standard to ensure optimal health and hygiene for passengers, before, during and after their journey. For those efforts, KLM recently received the Diamond APEX certification, which means that KLM is one of the leading airlines in the field of hygiene and health safety. Moreover, KLM offers maximum flexibility when booking, changing or cancelling your trip. KLM will of course follow all travel restrictions set by the government.