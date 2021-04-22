KLM introduces Wi-Fi on European flights

Free messaging

Internet connections are made possible by connecting passenger devices directly to Viasat’s European satellite. During the flight, KLM offers a choice of three internet packages: Messaging, Surf and Stream.

Messaging allows passengers to send and receive messages via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, etc., free of charge. Those who want to use more data can pay a fee and select either Surf or Stream. Customers can choose the package that best suits their needs. Those who want to watch movies should choose Stream, while Surf offers enough data for those who just want to shop online or read news articles.

Passengers can purchase the Internet packages via the KLM Portal during their flight.

KLM Portal: greater flexibility and control over the journey

The KLM Portal provides access not only to the Internet, but also to upgrades for connecting and return flights; service in the event of delays and cancellations; and services offered by our travel partners, such as booking excursions. This offers the customer greater flexibility and control over their journey.

A passenger at risk of missing their connection due to a delay, for example, can rebook their next flight to one with a later departure time via the KLM Portal. And an Economy Class passenger who wants to fly Economy Comfort on the return trip can arrange this for themselves in the Portal on the way to their destination (if availability permits).

After connecting to the Wi-Fi network onboard, a passenger will not only be able to access all functionalities of the KLM Portal, but will be able to use the KLM app and KLM.com at no charge as well. The Portal is the same on every aircraft, meaning customers will have a consistent user experience no matter where they are.

All intercontinental aircraft in 2022

KLM already offers Wi-Fi onboard the Boeing 787 and Airbus A330 fleets and is currently installing it on the Boeing 777 aircraft. As it stands now, 81 per cent of the intercontinental fleet is equipped with an Internet connection. Passengers are expected to have Internet access onboard all intercontinental aircraft by the first quarter of 2022.