KLM introduces three new European routes for Spring 2025

KLM has announced the addition of three new European destinations to its route network starting in spring 2025: Ljubljana (Slovenia), Exeter (United Kingdom), and Biarritz (France). These routes offer expanded travel options for business and leisure passengers.

New Routes Overview

Amsterdam – Ljubljana Start Date : March 30, 2025

: March 30, 2025 Frequency : Daily, year-round

: Daily, year-round Aircraft : Embraer 190

: Embraer 190 Flight Schedule : KL1989: Depart AMS 10:15 ? Arrive LJU 12:05 KL1990: Depart LJU 12:35 ? Arrive AMS 14:25

: Highlights: Slovenia’s capital boasts diverse landscapes, rich culture, and appealing opportunities for business and tourism. Amsterdam – Exeter Start Date : March 30, 2025

: March 30, 2025 Frequency : Daily, year-round

: Daily, year-round Aircraft : Embraer 175

: Embraer 175 Flight Schedule : KL1101: Depart AMS 16:15 ? Arrive EXT 16:50 KL1102: Depart EXT 17:20 ? Arrive AMS 19:50

: Highlights: Gateway to Southwest England, Exeter is known for the Jurassic Coast, Devon, and Cornwall. This route restores direct connectivity lost after FlyBe’s bankruptcy. Amsterdam – Biarritz Start Date : April 19, 2025

: April 19, 2025 Frequency : Summer (Apr 19 – Oct 25) : Daily Off-season : Twice weekly (Sat & Sun)

: Aircraft : Embraer 190

: Embraer 190 Flight Schedule : KL1485: Depart AMS 14:20 ? Arrive BIQ 16:20 KL1486: Depart BIQ 16:50 ? Arrive AMS 18:50

: Highlights: A chic seaside destination on the Bay of Biscay, Biarritz is renowned for surfing and the cultural charm of the Basque region.

These additions demonstrate KLM’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing seamless travel options to unique European destinations.