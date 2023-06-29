KLM introduces new World Business Class seats aboard Boeing 777 fleet

For its new World Business Class, KLM opted to install Jamco Venture seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, giving all WBC passengers direct access to the aisle. These Jamco Venture seats were previously installed in World Business Class aboard KLM’s Boeing 787 fleet. Following extensive customer research, KLM teamed up with the manufacturer to further improve the seat. The full JAMCO design, conceived in collaboration with KLM, particularly the personal cabin layout, is lighter than the previous setup, without detracting from quality. Lighter seats contribute to KLM’s sustainability objectives.

KLM’s entire Boeing 777-300 and -200 fleet will be fitted with the new World Business Class seats. This fleet will also be fitted with the latest Premium Comfort cabin. The full revamp will be completed during the course of the coming year.