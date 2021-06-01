KLM Holidays: travel booking made easy to Belgian customers

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines introduces KLM Holidays to Belgian consumers. From today, holidaymakers can easily book a travel package with flights, hotels and car rental options on KLM.be. KLM offsets the CO 2 emissions of flights in the package. The introduction of KLM Holidays is part of KLM’s broader commercial strategy for the Belgian market.

This strategy consists of three pillars: re-enforce the brand (ensure that consumers maintain their trust in KLM); reconnect with the markets (intensify contact with customers); and recover the business (deploy commercial promotions and new propositions, such as KLM Holidays, to jump-start sales). In this way, KLM is resuming its commercial activities in the Belgian market now that travel is gradually becoming a possibility for our customers once more.

KLM Holidays

The KLM Holidays travel packages offer customers a wide range of options in terms of destination, departure time and length of stay. As a result, customers are not required to stay a fixed number of days. KLM Holidays lets you choose from thousands of three to five-star hotels around the world. Packages can be expanded to include airport transfer, excursions or a rental car, according to the customer’s wishes.

Money-back guarantee

KLM Holidays offers maximum flexibility with its money-back guarantee. Now, for a limited time, customers can change or cancel their reservations free of charge, regardless of the reason. In case of cancellation, the customer will be refunded their money, minus the costs of administration and other fees. This is possible up to 21 days prior to the scheduled departure. The money-back guarantee applies to bookings on flights operated by KLM, Air France, Delta Air Lines or Virgin Atlantic.

Other advantages for customers

Another new feature is that KLM will offset the CO 2 emissions of all flights operated by KLM, Air France, Delta Air Lines or Transavia, when the flights are booked as part of a KLM Holidays travel package.

Flying Blue members will earn miles on flights in the packages they book. And they can exchange the miles they have accrued to get a discount on a KLM Holidays travel package, simply by ordering a discount coupon in the Flying Blue Store.

Leading the way in health safety

Research agency APEX (Airline Passenger Experience Organisation) has awarded KLM the highest status in the area of health safety. This means that KLM is among the world’s leading airlines, thanks to its comprehensive package of hygiene measures. For more information, watch the video:

“With KLM Holidays, customers have the convenience of a travel package and the flexibility of a custom holiday. Holidaymakers can rest easy thanks to the certainty of extensive on-board hygiene measures; the fact that KLM has been a reliable travel supplier for over a century; and now the limited-time money-back guarantee. Another fantastic feature is that we are offsetting the CO 2 emissions of all package flights operated by KLM and its partners,” saidHarm Kreulen, director of KLM Benelux

Partnership with Airtrade

KLM Holidays is a collaborative partnership with Airtrade, which supplies the technology for the booking system at klm.be and manages the processing of the bookings.