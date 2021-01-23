KLM has developed a safe alternative testing protocol for crews that meets the Dutch Government’s requirements

After constructive consultations with the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), KLM has developed a safe alternative testing protocol for crews leaving the airport in countries that are not on the governmental list of safe countries. This includes an alternative whereby, among other things, the rapid antigen test for this crew will be arranged at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol before departing from and after returning to the Netherlands. In addition, there are local safety guidelines at the destinations. The government has indicated that this protocol meets the requirements.

KLM has also implemented the flight ban from the United Kingdom, South Africa and South America to the Netherlands as of 23 January. Cargo flights are excepted in the government measures.

For passengers travelling to Amsterdam from high-risk areas antigen tests are required by the Dutch government, in addition to the already existing PCR test requirement. The necessary procedures have also been put into effect. For a number of customers, the imposed 4-hour limit for this antigen test also causes practical problems, because not all airports in the world have antigen testing facilities. KLM helps customers where possible.

The operation to the limited set of safe countries remains unchanged.

Keeping flight operations running in a safe and responsible manner is and remains KLM’s priority, also since the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020. This has enabled us to maintain essential travel, repatriation and the transport of necessary cargo so far. In addition, KLM has taken numerous measures on board, such as HEPA filters, facemasks and adjustment of the onboard service. The safety and health of our customers and staff have the highest priority for KLM. KLM also wants to continue to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To this end, consultation remains necessary on effective and practicable appropriate measures for aviation, taking into account international agreements.

Amstelveen, 23 January 2021