KLM Group’s first-quarter figures show loss of €337 million on 57% lower turnover

Within the Air France KLM Group, KLM’s turnover amounted to € 930 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 57% dip in comparison with the first quarter of 2020. The loss amounted to € 337 million, compared to a loss of € 275 million for the same period last year.

The travel restrictions in place in many countries are hampering the airline industry’s recovery. What’s more, the specific test requirements in the Netherlands that also apply to transfer passengers at Schiphol are having a significantly negative impact on KLM. To a certain extent, the negative impact on passenger operations is being mitigated by effective cost control and extremely strong cargo volumes thanks to vaccination shipments, for example.

Swift implementation of the vaccination schedule is essential for travel to resume. Until such time as this is achieved, it is important to continue with effective, targeted measures. KLM supports the EU’s call to reopen the borders within Europe as soon as possible.

Specifically for the Dutch market, KLM is urging that a risk assessment for potential infection be carried out for each country and region and that pre-corona colour codings are therefore reintroduced. Countries and regions characterised by a low infection rate could then be assigned a green or yellow code. This would enable Dutch nationals to once again book flights to holiday destinations.

There is hope and I believe strongly in the resilience of the airline industry and KLM. Even after the crisis, KLM will continue to play a defining role in the Dutch economy and society as a sustainable, customer-centric and innovative airline.