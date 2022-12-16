KLM Group’s CO2 emission reduction targets for 2030 approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

KLM is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its activities as far as possible. The following three pillars are important to this approach:

A plan to modernise and renew the Air France and KLM fleets with the latest generation of aircraft emitting 20% to 25% less CO 2 compared to their predecessors. With the objective of 64% of new generation aircraft in the fleet by 2028, Air France-KLM currently invests over €2 billion annually in the acquisition of Airbus A220s, Airbus A320s and A321neo aircraft, Airbus A350s, Boeing 787s and Embraer 195?E2s, which are amongst the most efficient aircraft in their respective categories.

The use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This non-fossil-based fuel can be produced from industrial or domestic waste, which contributes to a more circular economy, and the SAF sourced by Air France-KLM does not compete with the food chain for people and/or animals. Two off-take agreements were signed in November 2022 to secure 3% of the 10% of our SAF objective by 2030.

The improvement of operational efficiency by favouring more direct routes and introducing procedures that reduce fuel consumption (single-engine taxi, continuous descent).

Additionally, KLM cooperates with a wide variety of sector partners. We are committed to developing innovative solutions for aircraft design and maintenance, engines and synthetic fuels. Aside from the target that has now earned SBTi validation, KLM is also committed to achieving other objectives intended to reduce our environmental impact.

SBTi – a scientific approach in compliance with the Paris Agreement

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emission reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. The initiative is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi independently assesses and validates companies’ CO2 emissions targets based on a scientific approach and criteria.

Amstelveen, 16 December 2022