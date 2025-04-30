KLM Group Q1 2025: cost-saving measures show early impact amid ongoing challenges

KLM Group reported €2.9 billion in revenue for Q1 2025, up 8% year-on-year, while narrowing its operating loss to €199 million, down from €290 million in Q1 2024. Early results from its €450 million savings program, including 250 office job cuts and productivity gains, are starting to show.

Operational improvements—fewer cancellations, better punctuality, and increased pilot deployment—contributed to stronger performance. However, rising costs for materials, labour, and airport charges, along with geopolitical uncertainty, continue to pressure profitability.

Key developments:

Added three Airbus A321neos

Launched new routes to Ljubljana and Exeter

Began construction of a pilot training centre

Transavia saw rising revenue but was outpaced by cost increases

KLM expects the benefits of its cost-cutting strategy to grow over the year, emphasising the continued need for tight financial discipline.