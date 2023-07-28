KLM Group mid-year results: higher revenues, rising costs

In the first half of 2023, the KLM Group reported higher revenues of EUR 5.6 billion, a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2022. However, operating profit decreased to EUR 129 million from EUR 266 million in 2022, which included government support.

The company operated at 88% of its capacity compared to 2019. Despite delays and incidents, customer satisfaction remained high with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 42. The demand for tickets exceeded the number of flights available due to maintenance issues and staffing requirements.

Cargo revenue declined, but the segment still contributed positively to the results. Engineering & Maintenance faced challenges due to global component supply issues, and Transavia experienced setbacks with last-minute cancellations.

The second quarter saw improved results compensating for the losses in the first quarter, and average ticket prices remained high. KLM aims to focus on cost management to maintain its competitive edge.