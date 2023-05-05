KLM Group first-quarter figures for 2023: stability is the key

KLM recorded an operating loss of €128 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the €3 million operating profit in the first quarter of 2022, when it received €140 million under the Dutch government’s emergency job-retention scheme (NOW).

Capacity management was KLM’s top priority at the start of the new year. The airline adjusted the number of flights to the number of employees available both at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and internally. Further complications included delays in component deliveries and the reduced operational deployability of the Embraer E2. As a result, total capacity (for both intercontinental and European flights) dropped to about 88% of capacity in 2019.