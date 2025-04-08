KLM Group begins construction of first gas-free hangar for aircraft maintenance at Schiphol-East

KLM and Transavia have officially launched construction on their first shared, gas-free hangar at Amsterdam Schiphol-East, marking a major step in sustainable aviation infrastructure.

The revamped Hangar 10—originally built in the 1960s—will house the new KLM E&M Tech Center and Transavia Greenbase. The hangar, along with two new office buildings, will span 27,000m² and is expected to be completed in 2026.

This is the first time KLM and Transavia will perform aircraft maintenance under one roof. Designed with energy efficiency and innovation in mind, the facility will feature an open layout with natural lighting and meet BREEAM sustainability standards.

Part of KLM’s broader modernisation push, the project complements other initiatives like “The Link,” a shared pilot training centre under construction. The new hangar supports the ongoing Airbus fleet renewal and retraining efforts, reflecting KLM Group’s commitment to efficiency, sustainability, and future-ready operations.