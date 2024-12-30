KLM flights face series of technical setbacks

Two KLM Boeing 777 flights returned to Schiphol Airport on Sunday 29 December due to technical issues. Flight KL835 to Singapore and Denpasar, Bali (B777-300ER reg. PH-BVS) experienced a problem over Germany, while Flight KL895 to Shanghai Pudong (B777-200ER reg. PH-BOD) encountered a drinking water system failure over Azerbaijan.

Both planes landed safely, with no injuries reported, though passenger itineraries remain uncertain.

These incidents follow a Saturday disruption when a flight from Oslo diverted after a loud noise during takeoff, ending in a minor runway mishap. No injuries occurred, but delays impacted passengers.