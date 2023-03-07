KLM flight to Suriname damages several tyres on landing

On Monday 6 March, KLM flight KL713 from Amsterdam to Paramaribo, Suriname, operated by Boeing 777-300ER registered PH-BVC, suffered blowout tyres on landing on runway 11. The aircraft is therefore stuck near the runway.

Passengers disembarked onto the runway and were bussed to the terminal.

As a result of the incident, the airport was closed for hours and an SLM flight had to divert to Guyana.

After the reopening of the airport, restrictions still applied as the aircraft was located very close to the runway and some types of other aircraft cannot turn around.

24 hours later, the Boeing 777 is still in Suriname. It is expected to leave at 19:30 local time on 7 March.

KLM Boeing 777-300 (PH-BVC, built 2009) suffered multiple maingear tire blewouts due to skid rubber damage on landing runway 11 at Paramaribo Zanderij Intl AP (SMJP), Suriname. Flight #KL713 from Amsterdam became disabled on the turning taxiway. https://t.co/a44vdykECH… https://t.co/0a9nsxKph5 pic.twitter.com/s8c0V9tBpo — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 6, 2023