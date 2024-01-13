KLM flight had to abort landing at Linköping due to proximity with Gripen military aircraft

On 11 January, an incident involved a KLM Embraer E175 registered PH-EXT operating flight KL1179 from Amsterdam, which had to abort its approach to Linköping City Airport (LPI) due to a warning in the cockpit caused by the proximity of a Saab Gripen military aircraft.

Saab confirmed that the two planes came closer than regulations permit, triggering standard procedures.

A person on the KLM plane reported that an evasive manoeuvre was necessary. Although the KLM plane landed safely, the Civil Aviation Authority is considering whether the incident should be investigated by the accident commission.

Saab emphasised adherence to standard procedures in such cases.