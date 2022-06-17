KLM endorses the need for new Schiphol measures, but deplores their effect on passengers

Owing to a shortage of security staff at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, airport management has announced that additional measures will be required to keep the situation manageable and safe for passengers and staff during the summer peak (6 July through 28 August). Schiphol has therefore decided that the number of passengers boarding flights in Amsterdam must be reduced.

KLM endorses the need for additional measures, but at the same time, it should be stressed that KLM finds the mandatory reduction of passengers boarding locally highly detrimental and feel it should be a one-off, short-term solution. KLM finds it unacceptable that the airport’s users should have to structurally bear the burden of capacity problems at Schiphol.

Although KLM is against Schiphol’s measure in principle, KLM has cooperated with efforts to solve the problem, in the interests of passengers and safety at the airport. KLM has done so, among other things, by complying with Schiphol’s requests to scrap flights and voluntarily slow down ticket sales, spread flights across the day, extend connection times, etcetera.

KLM feels it is important to give passengers clarity as swiftly as possible regarding the measures they can expect during the summer. In that light, it is better to take steps now, than to take ad hoc measures later. KLM will therefore comply with the request to reduce the number of passengers boarding locally, thereby helping to reduce the pressure on security at Schiphol during the peak period.

KLM will do its utmost to ensure that as many passengers as possible can enjoy the holidays they have already booked. This can be achieved, among other things, by restricting the number of tickets made available to passengers boarding locally during the peak period. This measure would supplement KLM’s existing efforts, such as the spreading of flights. Based on the current information received from Schiphol, KLM will not have to cancel existing bookings on a major scale.

KLM holds Schiphol responsible for the financial impact of these measures.

Amstelveen, 16 June 2022