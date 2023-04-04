KLM disagrees with unilateral decision of Amsterdam Schiphol management and will propose alternatives

KLM was surprised by the unilateral decisions taken by Amsterdam Airport Schiphol without consulting airlines and issued the following statement.

Statement from KLM regarding Schiphol announcement

“Like Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, we believe that our operations should be in balance with our surroundings and the climate. We would prefer to work with the rest of the aviation industry on developing further measures to reduce CO 2 emissions and noise pollution.

We are astonished that Schiphol is unilaterally putting forward proposals that will have far-reaching consequences for airlines, without involving the industry parties in this process. Only through a collaborative, sector-wide approach can the aviation industry achieve a balance between its surroundings and the climate. It should be noted that Amsterdam Airport Schiphol itself plays a vital role in this respect, for example in terms of ethical and sustainable employment practices and working conditions at the airport.

Together, we can arrive at an alternative that will have the support of all parties and will therefore be effective. In consultation with the other airlines based at Schiphol, our strategic partner Delta Air Lines, and aviation industry organisations, we will submit our views on this matter to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management by 15 June at the latest. Schiphol remains welcome to join these consultations.

We will revisit Schiphol’s proposals at a later date in the course of the European Union’s Balanced Approach procedure.”

Amstelveen, 03 April 2023