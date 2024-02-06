KLM deploys artificial intelligence to combat food waste

KLM has successfully reduced in-flight food waste using artificial intelligence (AI). The airline’s AI programmes predict the number of passengers who will board a flight, allowing precise calculations for required meals.

KLM achieves up to a 63% reduction in food waste, saving over 100,000 kg of meals annually. The AI model, named TRAYS, was developed specifically for KLM’s catering activities and predicts passenger numbers 17 days before departure until 20 minutes before takeoff.

The initiative, Kickstart AI, involving KLM and other companies, aims to accelerate AI adoption in the Dutch business community.

KLM is exploring AI applications in aircraft maintenance and providing personalised travel tips for customers.