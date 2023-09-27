KLM Crown Lounges now open at Toronto and Houston airports

With the renovation of the two lounges into KLM Crown Lounges, KLM wants to offer its customers the most attractive lounges in the world, by emphasising comfort and convenience, all in a recognisable and trusted KLM environment.

Comfortable and stylish

Comfortable, stylish and ergonomic furniture and fixtures made of sustainable elements and circular materials were chosen for the refurbishment of both lounges. The lounges are recognisable thanks to the KLM blue and the use of warm, natural colours. Additionally, as is also the case in the lounges at Schiphol, KLM’s Delftware miniature houses are on display. Several seating areas have been created for customers in the lounges. They can choose to work quietly in a more secluded (work) area or opt for more activity elsewhere in the lounge. Customers can also enjoy what the buffet has to offer, with customised options depending on the time of day.

Festive opening

Many people attended the festive openings of both lounges, including travel agency employees, influencers, US and Canadian (travel) media, airport representatives, Delta colleagues and AF/KL partners. Marleen van de Pol (VP Customer Experience) performed the official opening of both lounges.