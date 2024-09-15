KLM considers ending free sandwiches on European flights

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is exploring the possibility of discontinuing its free sandwich service on European flights.

Currently, Economy Class passengers receive a free vegetarian sandwich and drink, but the airline believes this may no longer meet passenger needs. KLM is considering offering a wider range of meals and drinks for purchase, similar to competitors like Lufthansa and British Airways.

While no immediate changes are planned, KLM aims to offer more meal options, potentially improving quality but at a fee. Free coffee, tea, water, and a small snack may remain part of the service. Any new system could be introduced by 2025.