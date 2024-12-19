KLM completes rollout of Premium Comfort Class, transforming passenger experience

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has successfully introduced Premium Comfort Class, a new intermediate class available on all Boeing 777 and 787 aircraft, marking the airline’s most significant product change in years.

The addition caters to both leisure and business travellers, offering more space, luxury, and privacy than Economy Class at a more affordable price than World Business Class.

Key features of Premium Comfort include wider seats with extra legroom, enhanced recline, footrests, larger screens, and dedicated service. With seating for 21 to 28 passengers depending on the aircraft, the new class has been well-received, with passengers praising its comfort and upgraded meal options.

The project, completed over two years, involved refitting 54 aircraft, with KLM’s maintenance teams working tirelessly to install the new cabins. The rollout also included replacing World Business Class seats on Boeing 777 aircraft, adding sliding doors for privacy and ensuring direct aisle access for all passengers.

KLM now offers passengers greater choice and improved comfort across its long-haul fleet.