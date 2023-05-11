KLM Cityhopper to reduce a limited number of flights this summer

KLM Cityhopper, a subsidiary of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, has announced that it will be reducing a limited number of flights during the upcoming summer season. The decision comes after engine issues with five of the fifteen Embraer E195’s.

The specific details regarding the number of flights to be cancelled and the routes affected have not been disclosed in the article that was published by Dutch De Telegraaf. However, it is mentioned that KLM Cityhopper will maintain its focus on maintaining essential air connectivity within Europe.

KLM Cityhopper is in direct contact with Embraer to solve the engine issues. KLM president-director Marjan Rintel even flew to Brazil to discuss the issues.