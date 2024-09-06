KLM Cityhopper’s sustainable flight for “The Aviation Challenge” lands in Valencia

KLM Cityhopper successfully completed an Embraer 195-E2 (PH-NXO) flight from Amsterdam Schiphol to Valencia (KL1531) as part of SkyTeam’s “The Aviation Challenge.” This initiative encourages airlines to improve the efficiency and sustainability of their operations. The challenge aligns with KLM’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact and testing innovations that can be scaled to improve flight operations.

Key changes included testing the OptiClimb procedure to reduce fuel use, using electric equipment during ground operations, minimising onboard weight, and reducing waste through sustainable packaging and recycling. Passengers were involved with initiatives like digital magazines and the option to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for priority boarding.

The flight’s destination, Valencia, was named the European Green Capital for 2024, making it a fitting location for this sustainability-driven initiative.