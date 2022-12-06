KLM adds Rennes to its European network

Starting 26 March 2023, KLM is launching a direct service to the new destination of Rennes in the west of France. The service will be operated by KLM Cityhopper. Rennes is KLM’s eighth destination in France. By including Rennes in its network, KLM is improving access to the region of Brittany for our customers.

Rennes

Rennes is the capital of Brittany in the northwest of France. With more than 3000 historical buildings and monuments, Brittany is one of the country’s most heritage-rich regions. There are many festivals for you to enjoy in the Breton capital and plenty of exciting outdoor activities, such as kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and horse riding.

Flight schedule

The KLM Cityhopper aircraft will have a total seat capacity of 88. The service will commence at the start of the summer schedule on the 26th of March 2023. The flight schedule will be the same from Monday through Saturday, with different times on Sunday.

From Monday through Saturday, Flight KL1255 will depart Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 14:25, arriving at Rennes Bretagne Airport at 16:00. KL1256 will depart Rennes Bretagne Airport at 16:30, arriving at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 18:10.

On Sundays, KL1255 will depart Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 11:45, arriving at Rennes Bretagne Airport at 13:20. KL1256 will depart Rennes Bretagne Airport at 13:50, arriving at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol at 15:30.