KLM Catering Services debuts world’s first fully electric catering trucks

KLM Catering Services has introduced two fully electric, refrigerated catering trucks, a global first for airline catering.

These quieter, emission-free vehicles support KLM’s goal of achieving zero-emission ground handling by 2030. Developed with DOLL®, Mallaghan, and Volvo, the trucks will undergo extensive testing to assess performance, user-friendliness, and process efficiency.

https://content.presspage.com/uploads/162/93a25696-7c58-4100-814f-d85d6c4ddc4a/kcselektrischecateringtruckeng.mp4?39254