KLM cancels 167 flights on Friday due to storm Eunice

The weather forecast for Friday 18 February paints a bleak picture of heavy wind gusts. This ensures that a very limited operation is possible for us at Schiphol tomorrow. This means that KLM currently has to cancel about 167 flights (legs). In addition, Friday’s weather may also lead to delays.

KLM understands that these cancellations are very annoying for passengers as a result of the extreme weather conditions at Schiphol. Especially because this situation occurs at the start of the spring break. All passengers who have to deal with cancellations will of course be informed about this by KLM. They will also be rebooked on other flights. KLM obviously does its utmost to get all passengers to their destination as quickly as possible.

With a view to disruptions and the spring break, KLM advises all passengers to check the most current information about their flight at www.klm.nl before travelling to Schiphol.

Amstelveen, February 17, 2022