KLM Boeing 777 makes emergency return to Amsterdam Schiphol due to technical issue

A KLM Boeing 777-200 registered PH-BQB en route to Rio de Janeiro was forced to return to Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday afternoon after a technical problem arose mid-flight. The aircraft, operating as Flight KL705, had been airborne for approximately 40 minutes before it turned around over Belgium.

Despite the technical defect, passenger safety was not compromised, according to KLM and Air Traffic Control in the Netherlands. As a precaution, the plane released its fuel over the North Sea before making a safe landing at Schiphol. Emergency services were on standby as per standard procedure.

The passengers were accommodated on a different aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER registered PH-BVW, to Rio de Janeiro four and a half hours later in the day.