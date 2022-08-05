KLM Boeing 737 lands at Amsterdam with partially opened cargo hatch

On 2 August, a KLM Boeing 737 operated flight KL1542 between Leeds Bradford, United Kingdom and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. After landing at Schiphol, the aircraft was seen with a partially opened cargo hatch. 

Internal investigation revealed that the hatch opened while flying over the North Sea after a technical issue.

No cargo/luggage was lost and none of the passengers and crew members was in danger.

After maintenance, the aircraft resumed operations the next day.

The following clip appeared on social media:

