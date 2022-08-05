KLM Boeing 737 lands at Amsterdam with partially opened cargo hatch

On 2 August, a KLM Boeing 737 operated flight KL1542 between Leeds Bradford, United Kingdom and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. After landing at Schiphol, the aircraft was seen with a partially opened cargo hatch.

Internal investigation revealed that the hatch opened while flying over the North Sea after a technical issue.

No cargo/luggage was lost and none of the passengers and crew members was in danger.

After maintenance, the aircraft resumed operations the next day.

The following clip appeared on social media:

??Ouverture en vol de la porte cargo avant d’un #B737 KLM?? – 02/08/22 ?Lors du vol #KL1542 entre Leeds & Amsterdam

?KLM évoque une défaillance technique

?Pas de perte de fret / bagages

?Le B737 a été remis en ligne le lendemainpic.twitter.com/tBNuBva5BS — Aero Gazette ?? (@AeroGazette) August 4, 2022