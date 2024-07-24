KLM and ZeroAvia plan zero-emission flight with liquid hydrogen engines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and ZeroAvia have announced a collaboration to achieve a zero-emission demonstration flight using ZeroAvia’s ZA2000 hydrogen-electric engines by 2026. These engines utilise hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity, powering electric motors to turn the aircraft’s propellers, emitting only low-temperature water vapour and potentially reducing climate impact by up to 90% compared to traditional kerosene-fueled flights.

The initial goal is to conduct an A-to-B flight between two airports in 2026. Key efforts will include selecting optimal airports, securing regulatory permits, ensuring the supply of liquid hydrogen fuel, and developing the necessary refuelling infrastructure.

This partnership aims to provide a foundation for adopting cleaner flight technologies within KLM’s network and will contribute to the development of hydrogen aircraft operations across the EU. KLM is committed to becoming a more sustainable airline and is exploring hydrogen, electric, and hybrid-powered flights.

ZeroAvia has already tested its ZA600 engine on a Dornier 228 aircraft and is advancing its ZA2000 system to support up to 80-seat regional turboprop aircraft like the ATR72 and Dash 8 400. This collaboration underscores the aviation industry’s increasing focus on hydrogen-electric solutions for a sustainable future.