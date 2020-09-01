KLM and TU Delft present successful first flight Flying-V

The scale model of the Flying-V – the energy-efficient aircraft of the future – has flown for the first time. A year and a half ago TU Delft and KLM announced the start of the design of the Flying-V during IATA 2019 and after extensive wind tunnel tests and ground tests, it was finally ready. The first successful test flight is a fact.

Last month a team of researchers, engineers and a drone pilot from TU Delft travelled to an airbase in Germany for the first test flight. “We were very curious about the flight characteristics of the Flying-V. The design fits within our Fly Responsibly initiative, which stands for everything we are doing and will do to improve our sustainability. We want a sustainable future for aviation and innovation is part of that. KLM has been among the top three most sustainable airlines worldwide in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for many years. We want to continue to do so in the future. We are therefore very proud that we have been able to achieve this together in such a short period of time,” says Pieter Elbers, President and CEO of KLM.

See hereunder for the footage of the flight:

The Flying-V is a design for a very energy-efficient long-haul aircraft. The design of the aircraft integrates the passenger cabin, cargo hold and fuel tanks in the wings, creating a spectacular V-shape. Computer calculations have predicted that the improved aerodynamic shape and reduced weight of the aircraft will reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to today’s most advanced aircraft.

Collaboration and Innovation

KLM presented the scale model for the first time during KLM’s 100th anniversary in October 2019. Several partners are now involved in the project, including manufacturer Airbus. Elbers: “You can’t make the aviation sector more sustainable on your own, but you have to do it together,” says Elbers. “Collaborating with partners and sharing knowledge takes us all further. That’s why we will further develop the Flying-V concept with all partners. The next step will be to fly the Flying V on sustainable fuel“.

For more information about the test flight:

Today, Dr Roelof Vos and Prof. Henri Werij of TU Delft showed how the test flight went via a webcast. Pieter Elbers, CEO KLM and Daniel Reckzeh, Senior Manager R&T in Airbus commented. The recording of the webcast can be viewed here.